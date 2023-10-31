MP: Nooh Bava Designated General Observer

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has designated Nooh P Bava (2012 IAS) as the general observer for the Guna assembly constituency. Bava will be stationed at Guna Circuit House room VIP-R during the assembly elections, where he will be available from 9 am to 10 am for the receipt of election-related petitions.

This move ensures a transparent and impartial electoral process. Voters and stakeholders are encouraged to reach out to general observer Bava regarding any election-related concerns or complaints. He can be contacted via email or phone, providing a direct line of communication for addressing issues and maintaining the integrity of the election process.

Meanwhile, Bava examined the nomination process as soon as he reached Guna. Biju Thomas, national health mission district programme manager, chief medical and health officer's office, has been appointed as the liaison officer to general observer Bava, facilitating effective coordination and communication throughout this critical election phase.