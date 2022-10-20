On Camera: No ambulance, man carries body of his 4 -year-old daughter on shoulder

Twitter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Once again, humanity was questioned after a man was forced to carry the body of his 4-year-old daughter on his shoulder on his way back home, the reason, was the unavailability of the ambulance.

The incident has been reported in a district in Madhya Pradesh. A video of the incident went viral on social media showing a man carrying his daughter’s body and walking on the road.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the sources, the man, after the demise of his daughter requested the hospital authority for an ambulance but the administration listed the unavailability of the ambulance. Unable to afford a private ambulance, the man carried the body on his lap and took a bus to travel way back to his home.

Similar incidents have been repeatedly reported in the state. Recently, showing medical negligence, a man in Shahdol was forced to carry the corpse of his mother on a motorbike, the reason being the unavailability of a hearse van.

In another incident, a family was forced to carry a 26-year-old youth’s body on a bike after they failed to get an ambulance in Chayani Dhabla village, Sehore district.

This incident has again brought the limping healthcare system of the state into the witness box, arising questions on the existing ample health schemes and facilities for the underprivileged, started by the central and the state government in Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also Sehore: Unavailability of urea at manure sales centre puts farmers in tight spot