MP: Nine Kids Fell Ill After They Mistakenly Ate Castor Seeds

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): As many as nine kids aged between three to 13 years in Kukshi village of Dhar district fell sick after they consumed castor seeds, mistaking them to be edible ones. They were immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Block medical officer Dr Abhishek Rawat informed that all the kids are undergoing treatment and are out of danger.

According to information, the incident was reported at Jatti Faliya, a liquor warehouse in Kukshi where nine kids started vomiting after eating castor seeds. Their family members claimed that they ate castor seed mistaken them for almonds as they looked like almonds. Unfortunately, consuming castor seeds can be extremely dangerous as they contain a toxic compound called ricin. Within a few minutes after having these seeds, they had started vomiting and had fallen prey to diarrhoea. However, the parents rushed the kids to the civil hospital.

As soon as information about the incident was received, councilor Sanjay Sirvi and Kukshi police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav also reached Civil Hospital to inquire about the well-being of the children and discussed with the doctors about the treatment and also discussed with the family members.