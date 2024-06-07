MP Shocker: 9 Charged For Forcibly Shaving Alleged Thief In Neemuch After Video Goes Viral

Shocking incident caught on camera in MP's Neemuch |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Nine individuals are facing charges for forcibly cutting the hair of an alleged thief at Manasa Krishi Mandi, as captured in a viral video circulating on social media platforms. The incident unfolded after a young man was caught stealing agricultural produce at the Manasa Krishi Upaj Mandi.

Prompted by this, bystanders took matters into their own hands, partially shaving the man's head and trimming his mustache before circulating footage of the ordeal online. Upon discovery of the video, law enforcement swiftly intervened, initiating an investigation despite the absence of a formal complaint.

Consequently, an FIR was lodged against nine individuals, including traders, the videographer, and those responsible for sharing the footage online. Concurrently, charges were also filed against the accused thief. The incident began when Banshilal Dhakad, hailing from nearby Barkheda village, was apprehended in the act of pilfering produce from the market.

MP के नीमच जिले के मनासा का ये वायरल वीडियो यह दिखाता है की हम तमाशबीन हो गए और कानून को भुला बैठे,यदि वीडियो में दिखाई दे रहा व्यक्ति मांगीलाल धाकड़ कुसूरवार था,और उसने सरसो चुराई थी तो उसे पुलिस के जिम्मे करना था,न की मानव अधिकारों का हनन करते हुए उसका सार्वजनिक मुंडन @DrMohanY pic.twitter.com/AF10L6B51O — Mustafa Hussain, Journalist (@mustafareporter) June 7, 2024

Instead of turning him over to authorities, the crowd opted for vigilante justice, escorting him to a nearby salon for the impromptu haircut. SP Ankit Jaiswal acted swiftly upon learning of the incident, ordering stringent action in response. SP Jaiswal ensured that appropriate legal measures were taken, registering cases under relevant sections of the law.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with vigilante justice and emphasises the paramount importance of upholding the rule of law, especially in moments of heightened emotion. The episode highlights the need for community awareness regarding legal procedures and the risks of taking matters into one's own hands. SP Jaiswal's decisive action reaffirms the commitment to justice and the swift prosecution of those who infringe upon it.