MP News: Western Railway GM Inspects Ratlam–Chittorgarh Section | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): General Manager of Western Railway Pradeep Kumar conducted a window-trailing inspection of the Ratlam–Chittorgarh rail section on Tuesday during his visit to the Ratlam division.

The inspection aimed to assess rail safety and operational efficiency. He reviewed signalling systems, track conditions, bridges and electrification work. Emphasising safety as the top priority, he said regular inspections are being carried out to ensure smooth operations.

Kumar stated that the doubling work on the Neemuch–Ratlam section is nearing completion, with around an 18-km stretch between Mandsaur–Daloda and Ratlam–Dhauswas expected to be completed soon. Once finished, the entire Chittorgarh–Ratlam section will be fully doubled, improving train movement and reducing travel time.

He also reviewed ongoing development works at Mandsaur station, including a new station building and passenger facilities. The redevelopment plan for Chittorgarh station is in the final stage. Divisional Railway Manager Ashwini Kumar and other officials were present.

MP pensioners submit memo to CM, raise seven demands

Ratlam; Members of the MP Pensioner Society in Ratlam submitted a memorandum addressed to CM Mohan Yadav, raising seven key demands. The memorandum was handed over to Deputy Collector Radha Mahant amid slogan shouting.

The pensioners demanded that the recently announced 3% dearness relief be extended to them with arrears from July 2025, and that orders be issued immediately. They also called for the removal of Section 49(6) of the State Reorganisation Act, 2000 and sought immediate payment of pending arrears under the Sixth and Seventh Pay Commissions.

Among other demands, they requested additional pension benefits at different age milestones starting from 65 years, revision in existing rules for 80 years and timely payment of increments and arrears from the date of retirement.

They also urged that district pension offices should not be closed. Several pensioner associations participated in the protest. Leaders, including Surendra Chhajed, Bahadur Singh, Rajesh Vyas and Arvind Soni, were present.