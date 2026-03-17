MP News: Traditional Garh Ritual Held In Jhabua On Teras | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The historic Garh tradition, dating back to the royal era, was observed at Rajwada Chowk in Jhabua on the occasion of Teras, with the Municipal Council continuing the age-old practice.

As per tradition, a 25-30-ft-tall wooden pole, known as Garh, was placed in the middle of the main square.

During the princely era, it was raised using elephants, but is now installed with the help of tractors by the Municipal Council.

At the top of the pole, a white cloth bundle filled with jaggery and coriander was tied. Participants climbed the pole to throw the bundle down and then attempted to catch it again before placing it back after consuming a small portion.

Meanwhile, tribal women circled the Garh carrying bamboo sticks, playfully striking those who failed to climb to the top. A large number of tribal and urban residents gathered to witness the event.

In earlier times, the king observed the ritual from the palace. The pole was later pulled down with ropes and tractors, after which devotees offered prayers before dispersing.