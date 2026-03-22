MP News: Single Fire Truck Raises Safety Concerns In Susner | FP Photo

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): Susner town and its surrounding rural areas are dependent on a single fire truck with a capacity of 5,000 litres, which officials say is inadequate to handle major fire incidents, especially during summer.

With temperatures rising and fire incidents increasing, both residents and officials have expressed concern over the limited firefighting infrastructure.

Recent fires expose gaps

A major fire at a tent warehouse on Jamuniya Road recently highlighted the issue when the truck ran out of water before the blaze could be controlled, forcing authorities to call in water tankers.

Earlier, a vehicle fire near the Dak Bungalow area had also raised similar concerns.

Second vehicle defunct for years

A second fire truck has remained non-functional for nearly 10 years without repairs. Narrow lanes in older wards further restrict access, forcing firefighters to operate from a distance using hoses.

Residents have demanded a new fire tender, repairs to the existing defunct vehicle and additional trained staff.

“A proposal for a new fire tender has been sent to the government, but approval is still awaited. At present, only one vehicle is operational”, said OP Nagar, CMO, Susner.