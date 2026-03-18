MP News: Quarterly Review Of Development Works In Jobat-Udaygarh In Aalirajpur | FP Photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A quarterly review meeting of development works in Jobat and Udaygarh blocks was held at the Jobat tehsil office, chaired by MLA Sena Mahesh Patel.

The meeting was attended by the Sub-Divisional Officer, Janpad CEO and officials from departments including Education, Health, Electricity, Women and Child Development, PHE, Agriculture, Forest and Revenue.

MLA Patel directed officials to maintain zero tolerance towards negligence. In the education sector, she instructed timely distribution of textbooks, bicycles and uniforms, along with improvement in school facilities and accountability of staff.

Health officials were asked to expedite Ayushman Bharat card issuance and complete infrastructure works on time. Women and Child Development officers were directed to update Anganwadi data, improve nutrition and monitor under-construction centres.

She also expressed displeasure over slow progress by the PHE and Electricity departments and ordered immediate corrective measures.

Janpad Panchayat officials were instructed to complete housing projects, including those under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Collector reviews revenue work, pushes reforms In Aalirajpur

A review meeting of revenue officials was held at the Janpad Panchayat auditorium in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar on Tuesday under the chairpersonship of Collector Neetu Mathur.

The Collector directed officials to ensure effective implementation of the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan from March 19. She reviewed tehsil-wise progress in mutation, partition and demarcation cases and instructed officials to clear pending matters within the stipulated timeframe.

Mathur also emphasised the timely disposal of land allotment cases and reviewed pending revenue court matters. She asked officials to boost revenue collection by assigning targets to patwaris and closely monitoring progress.

Stressing the farmer registry, she directed special drives to generate farmer IDs and improve registration, warning against negligence.

A review of CM Helpline grievances was conducted, with directions to improve grading. Officials were also asked to promote MP e-services and undergo training via the iGOT portal.

CEO Zila Panchayat Sanghamitra Gautam and other officials were present.