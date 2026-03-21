MP News: Nimar Rail Dream Moves Closer To Reality In Khargone | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Major progress has been made towards long-awaited rail connectivity in the Nimar region, with the survey for the proposed Khandwa–Aalirajpur rail line now completed.

The survey, carried out over nearly one and a half years using drone technology, has mapped the precise route alignment between Aalirajpur and Khandwa.

Districts including Khargone and Barwani are expected to benefit significantly, with the possibility of two separate rail lines in the future.

Following the survey, preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is currently underway. The DPR will include plans for railway stations, bridges, culverts, track laying, electrification, total project cost and projected revenue.

As per the proposed alignment, the rail line will pass through Aalirajpur, Nanpur, Kukshi, Singhana, Barwani, Anjad, Julwaniya, Khargone, Bhikangaon, Barud, Panjhariya, Jamli, Badgaon and Tigariya, before connecting to the main network at Badgaon Gurjar Railway Station.

Public representatives have intensified efforts to secure early financial approval from the Ministry of Railways. Plans are underway to approach MPs Gyaneshwar Patil, Gajendra Singh Patel, Sumer Singh Solanki and National Commission for Scheduled Tribes Chairman Antar Singh Arya.

The project is expected to significantly boost trade, tourism and employment opportunities across the Nimar region.