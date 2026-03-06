MP News: Neemuch Council Passes ₹273.77 Crore Budget | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Neemuch Municipal Council on Friday passed an estimated budget of Rs 273.77 crore for the financial year 2026-27 during its general council meeting.

The budget was presented by Revenue Committee Chairperson Vandana Khandelwal and approved unanimously by the council members.

The meeting, however, witnessed a brief uproar during the discussion over the management of Bangla Bageecha.

Leader of Opposition Yogesh Prajapati alleged corruption in the civic body and claimed that the husband of municipal council president Swati Chopra was interfering in municipal works. Chopra rejected the allegations and termed them baseless, leading to heated exchanges between the two sides.

Congress councillors also raised several issues regarding the functioning of the municipal body. Prajapati alleged that no new garden had been developed during the present council's tenure and that several announcements made in the previous budget, including a proposed food zone, were yet to be implemented.

BJP councillor Virendra Patidar raised the issue of the lack of public toilets between Mahesh Chouraha and Vishwakarma Chouraha. Councillors Neeraj Ahir and Prajapati also questioned delays in the construction of a Sanjeevani Clinic in the Baghana area.

Other issues discussed included swimming pool fees, low revenue from the private bus stand and high expenditure on tents during civic events. Presenting the budget, Khandelwal said the civic body expects major revenue from municipal taxes, water charges and loans. Chopra said the budget prioritises infrastructure, sanitation, drinking water supply and development works across the city.