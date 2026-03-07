MP News: Neemuch Bans Fodder Export Until June | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): District authorities have imposed a ban on the export and industrial use of animal fodder in Neemuch to prevent a possible shortage for livestock.

The order has been issued by District Magistrate and Collector Himanshu Chandra under the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Animal Fodder (Export Control) Order, 2000 on Friday.

According to the order, all types of fodder including straw, grass, jowar and other animal feed materials cannot be exported outside the district without written permission from an executive magistrate. The restriction will remain in force with immediate effect until June 30, 2026.

The administration has also prohibited the burning of fodder in brick kilns and factories during this period. Authorities said the step was taken to ensure adequate availability of fodder for cattle and other livestock in the district.

As per an order issued by Additional District Magistrate BS Kalesh on Friday, the deputy director of veterinary services, gaushala representatives and livestock farmers had raised concerns about the possible shortage of fodder due to its export and other uses.

Officials said strict action will be taken under the provisions of the Animal Fodder (Export Control) Order if the directive is violated.