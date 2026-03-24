MP News: Mhow Protest Over Doctor’s Arrest Causes Km-Long Traffic Jam

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of residents and members of saffron organisations took to the streets in Mhow, blocking the road at Kishanganj ROB on Monday afternoon.

The protest was triggered by the arrest of Dr Sayeed Khan, a suspect in a case of rape and intimidation of a married woman who is a mother of three.

The protesters, chanting Hanuman Chalisa, demanded the release of three individuals arrested for vandalising Khan’s house and clinic. Sachin Patidar, Golu Patidar and Manish Patidar were arrested.

The blockade led to a traffic jam stretching about one kilometre on both sides of the road, prompting police intervention. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rakesh Parmar and Additional Superintendent of Police Rupesh Dwivedi tried to persuade the agitators to disperse.

MLA Usha Thakur later convinced the protesters to clear the road after assuring them of favourable police action. The road was reopened around 5:30 pm.

Station House Officer Rahul Sharma said six named suspects and 40-50 unidentified individuals have been booked for rioting and vandalism. Three suspects have been arrested and efforts are under way to apprehend others. Police will identify additional suspects based on statements from those arrested.

The controversy began on Sunday when Khan was arrested from a resort in Patalpani. This was followed by vandalism at his residence in Ambachandan and his clinic in Gujarkheda.

The administration and health department teams have sealed the doctor’s clinic and are verifying his practitioner licence.