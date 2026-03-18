MP News: Major Crackdown On Illicit Timber Transport In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Dhar Forest Division seized illegally transported timber worth Rs 25,000 along with a vehicle valued at Rs 5 lakh in a late-night operation on March 16.

The action followed a tip-off received by Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Vijayanantham TR. Acting on inputs, a patrol team intercepted a pickup vehicle near the Panchayat building in Dholahanuman village.

Forest Range Officer (FRO) Sachin Sayde said the vehicle (MP13ZJ1118) was carrying 30–40 quintals of Jamun timber without valid transport or felling documents.

The driver, identified as Pawan of Mohanpura village, named Aslam Khan of Gulmohar Colony, Dhar, as the vehicle owner. The vehicle and timber were seized and shifted to the Dhar Forest Range Office for further investigation.

Forest personnel, including Ramsingh Kanel, Gaurav Tiwari and Kamal Rawat, were part of the operation.

Water conservation drive held in Dhar

Various competitions were organised under the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan 2026 at PM College of Excellence, Maharaja Bhoj Government Postgraduate College on Tuesday to promote water conservation awareness.

The programme was held as per directives of the Higher Education Department, Bhopal, under the guidance of Principal Dr SS Baghel, Administrative Officer Dr Ayesha Khan and Nodal Officer Dr Prabha Soni.

As part of the drive, the Eco Club organised slogan writing and essay competitions. Poster-making and speech contests were also held on themes related to rivers, environment and water conservation.

Eco Club in-charge Dr Meenakshi Salviya said the objective was to sensitise students towards water conservation. A large number of students and staff participated and took a pledge to protect the environment.