MP News: LPG Distribution Under Police Supervision In Bagh

MP News: LPG Distributed Under Police Supervision In Bagh | FP Photo

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): After a 10-day delay in gas cylinder deliveries, a large number of residents gathered at Amitabh Gas Agency on Friday. Police supervised the distribution due to the heavy rush of consumers seeking cylinders.

Authorities supplied only 200 cylinders, matching the number of bookings processed that day, leaving a majority of consumers waiting.

Consumers began queuing outside the booking office from 8 am, while lines formed at the company’s godown, about one kilometre away, from 10 am. Men, women and children waited, many seated on gas cylinders.

The delay affected residents of Bagh and Dehri, where the agency serves around 8,500 connections. The previous distribution took place 10 days earlier.

The delivery truck arrived at 11 am with only 200 cylinders, which proved insufficient for over 300 consumers in the queue.

Residents, including Vishal Namdev, Bhathlal Sharma and Naveen Mandhanya, said the supply system remains in disarray and flagged lack of timely distribution and planning.

Mukamsingh Ningwal, operator of Amitabh Gas Agency, said a fresh consignment of 342 cylinders is expected by Saturday or Sunday and may provide relief. Authorities urged residents to remain patient and follow safety measures.