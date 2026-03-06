MP News: Kalsada Khurd Hosts Women's Health Awareness Programme | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): As part of Fit India Carnival 2026, the One Stop Centre, Dhar, organised a Women's Day programme in Kalsada Khurd village under Fit India Women's Week, being held from March 6 to 8.

The initiative, guided by Collector Priyank Mishra and Women and Child Development Department District Programme Officer Subhash Jain, aimed to promote health, fitness, self-defence and women's empowerment.

The programme included self-defence demonstrations, sports competitions, yoga sessions, exercise awareness and a Cycling Day event.

Participants were also given information on safe transportation, key helpline numbers (181, 1098, 112, 1930), cybersecurity, online fraud prevention and emergency response measures.

Women and girls enthusiastically participated in sports events such as tug-of-war, kho-kho, kabaddi and memory games.

Sangeeta Manju won the chair race, while Khushi Sunar and Kareena Sisodiya won the round game. Khushi Sunar's team won the tug-of-war competition. Winners received mementoes from One Stop Centre Administrator Jyotsna Singh Thakur and senior citizens present.

The programme concluded with participants taking a self-awareness pledge: “I will stay healthy, stay safe and make other women aware.” Anganwadi workers, assistants and One Stop Centre staff were present to support the event.