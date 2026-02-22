MP News: District Admin Plans To Revive Unused Sports Facilities In Khandwa | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): District Collector Rishav Gupta and District Panchayat CEO Nagarjuna Gowda on Saturday visited the Nimar Nursery in the Civil Lines area in Khandwa to review a site for the construction of a proposed new sports complex.

During the visit, the officials came across an old building that belonged to the sports department but has reportedly been sitting unused for years. During inspection, officials found several vacant rooms inside the indoor stadium where equipment and resources exist but are not being put to use.

Following the inspection, the district administration announced that it would be revamping unused government sports facilities to give local athletes better training opportunities.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Ganesh Bhawsar, who accompanied the officials on the visit, questioned the allotment process of government buildings and the purpose they were being used for in the district

In a press statement issued on Saturday, Bhawsar said that while several government departments and social organisations are paying rent to operate from private buildings, large government complexes sit unoccupied.

He cited the example of the Vanita Vishwa Complex, which was allegedly allotted to an old age home. Bhawsar questioned whether a recognised institution was actually operational there and if elderly residents are being cared for at the shelter If the reality is opposite and neither a recognised institution nor a systematic shelter is operating, then holding onto the premises solely under the guise of a small board cannot be justified, he added.

He alleged that there are concerns about portions of some allotted government buildings being quietly being rented out for income.

Bhawsar demanded an impartial government investigation into all such buildings. He urged the administration to hand over unused properties to genuinely active organisations or departments that actually need space.