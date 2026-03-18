MP News: Central Narcotics Bureau Seizes 3.3 Kg Of Illicit Opium In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Narcotics Bureau (CBN), Madhya Pradesh unit, seized 3.3 kg of illicit opium and arrested one accused during an operation on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, officials tracked a suspect transporting opium on a motorcycle from Chikarada village towards the Marwar region.

A team from the Neemuch-III Division intercepted the suspect on the Nimbahera–Mangalwad Road near Napawali village in Bhadesar tehsil of Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district. During the search, the contraband was recovered from a plastic bag.

Officials completed legal formalities and seized both the opium and the motorcycle. The accused was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Further investigation is underway to identify other persons involved in the network.

Four habitual offenders were externed from the district

Neemuch: The Neemuch administration and police have externed four habitual offenders from the district as part of a zero-tolerance drive against crime.

The action was taken under the directions of Collector Himanshu Chandra and SP Neemuch, targeting individuals involved in drug trafficking, NDPS-related offences and other criminal activities.

Police officials said the accused were identified from Neemuch Cantt, Neemuch City, Jeeran and Kukdeshwar police station areas. Those externed include Dashrath Singh (35), Jagdish alias Patang (53), Ajay (29) and Dilshad alias Niggu (25). All have multiple criminal cases registered against them, including assault, theft and offences under the NDPS Act.

Three of the accused have been externed for six months, while one has been externed for three months.

Police said strict surveillance will continue, and legal action under the National Security Act may be initiated against repeat offenders.

Residents have been urged to inform authorities if any externed accused are seen in the district, with assurance that informants identities will be kept confidential.