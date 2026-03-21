MP News: Central Bureau Of Narcotics Busts Opium Racket, 3 Held In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), MP Unit, arrested three accused and seized a total of 3.571 kg of illicit opium in three separate operations conducted between March 18 to 20.

In the first operation on March 18, a joint team from Neemuch second division and the P&I Cell, Singoli, intercepted a suspect travelling in a private bus near Borabas village in Kota district, Rajasthan, on the Rawatbhata-Kota road. A search led to the recovery of 1.048 kg of opium and the accused was arrested.

In another operation the same day, a joint team from Neemuch Divisions I and II stopped a white Swift Dzire car on the Neemuch-Singoli road near Morvan village in Jawad tehsil.

During the search, 1.093 kg of opium was recovered from a plastic bag hidden under the rear seat. The accused, vehicle and contraband were seized.

In the third operation on the intervening night of March 19 and 20, a team from Neemuch First Division intercepted a Bajaj CT100 motorcycle near Bhavata village in Mandsaur district. Two plastic bags containing 1.430 kg of opium were recovered from the vehicle’s side bag. The accused and motorcycle were seized.

All three cases were registered under the NDPS Act, 1985 and further investigation is underway.