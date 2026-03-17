MP News: Boy Killed, Over 20 Hurt In Pickup Mishap Near Sendhwa | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old boy was killed and more than 20 others were injured in a road accident on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway on Tuesday morning near Salikala village, about 8-km from Sendhwa.

The accident took place shortly after a toll plaza near a Hanuman temple when a pickup vehicle carrying over 25 labourers overturned after the driver lost control.

The deceased was identified as Sitesh, 12, a resident of Jamli, who died on the spot.

The labourers, from Jamli, Lavani and nearby areas, were travelling to Rajpur for work at the time of the accident.

After the incident, locals rushed to help as panic spread in the area. Toll ambulance services and police teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Sendhwa Civil Hospital. Some critically injured persons were referred to the district hospital and nearby private hospitals.

Police said six of the injured are in critical condition.

The injured include Sangeeta Ugla, 22, Hurli Kailash, 40, Ninla Kina, 16, Veerma Fina, 32, Leela Bai Jatan, 52, Karun Dinesh, 16, Pratigya Sunil, 16, Sangeeta Hubla, 16, Harki Gudiya, 20, Reenka Shobharam, eight, Sushila Shobharam, 40, Bayu Kalkhya, 17, Parsi Kalkhya, 45, Beerma Bhina, 40, Neera Hadu, 26, Bhurli Kailash, 40, Roshni Gurlal, 15, Paru Revla, 15 and Ritesh Kailash, 14. The driver fled the scene and police have launched an investigation.