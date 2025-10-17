MP News: Blaze Turns Festive Market Into Fire Zone In Dhar District |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A bustling Friday afternoon at the weekly market in Bilda village turned into chaos and horror when a massive fire erupted, triggered by a blast at a firecracker shop.

Within moments, multiple explosions followed, and towering flames engulfed over 20 nearby shops and five houses, sending people running for their lives.

The fire broke out around 2 pm, spreading rapidly through the crowded market. Panic-stricken traders and shoppers scrambled to safety as the blaze intensified, causing a stampede-like situation. By the time the fire was brought under control at 4:30 pm—after a two-and-a-half-hour battle by locals and fire brigade teams—charred remains of shops lay scattered across the market ground.

Three people—Malsingh (45), Santubai (42), and Kalu (55)—sustained serious burns and were rushed to the district hospital in Dhar. Dr Bhavya Vaskel later confirmed that all three are in stable condition. Three others, Debar Singh (55), Meh Singh (35), and Saribai, wife of Navsingh, were treated locally for minor injuries.

“The flames spread so fast that no one could save their belongings,” said a shaken trader from Manawar, whose shop was reduced to ashes. Many shopkeepers fled the scene in fear, leaving behind their goods and vehicles.

Gandhwani Police Station in-charge Pradeep Khanna said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire and identify those responsible.

Collector bans unauthorised firecracker sales

Following the incident, collector Priyank Mishra imposed a strict ban on unauthorised sale of firecrackers and directed officials to take legal action against violators. He also instructed regular inspections and urged citizens to report illegal activities. Acting swiftly, the Manawar SDM and SDOP visited Bilda to assess the situation.

MLA provides immediate aid

Leader of the Opposition and Gandhwani MLA Umang Singhar condemned the incident, blaming it on administrative negligence. “I am providing immediate assistance of ?20,000 each to the injured and urge the government to compensate all affected traders,” he said.

Police tighten safety checks

In nearby Kesur village, ASP Parul Belapurkar inspected the firecracker market on SP Mayank Awasthi’s orders, stressing that only licensed shops with safety equipment be allowed to operate. She warned strict action against violators to ensure a safe Diwali.