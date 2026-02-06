 MP News: 3 Killed In Bike–Pickup Collision In Thikri
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 09:06 PM IST

MP News: 3 Killed In Bike–Pickup Collision In Thikri | AI Generated Image

Thikri (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons lost their lives and several others were injured in a collision between a motorcycle and an overloaded pickup vehicle on Thursday night near the Gholavaniya crossing on the Mumbai–Agra National Highway.



According to reports, Rajesh Mujalde (20) and Vinod Mujalde (20), both residents of Khargone, were travelling towards Thikri on a motorcycle when it collided with a pickup truck carrying laborers far beyond its permitted capacity.

The impact caused the pickup driver to lose control, following which the vehicle overturned on the road.

One of the laborers, identified as Roshni, died on the spot after suffering severe head injuries. Both motorcyclists also succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Several other passengers in the pickup were injured, with two women reported to be in critical condition. Locals rushed the injured to the hospital, from where they were referred to the district hospital.

Residents alleged that despite repeated complaints about the dangerous transport of laborers on this busy stretch, police have failed to take effective preventive action.

