MP: Newly-Wed Woman Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances, Kin Allege Murder

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old newly-married woman allegedly died under suspicious circumstances at her place under the Lasudia police station limits on Tuesday. However, her family members alleged that her husband assaulted her while demanding dowry, leading to her death and accused him of murder.

The deceased was identified as Ganga, wife of Deepak. Additional DCP Amrendra Singh said that the woman’s death is suspicious and preliminary investigation revealed that she died due to electrocution. As her family members accused her husband of killing her, the police have detained the man and are probing the case.

Her family members said the couple got married on April 25 and since then her in-laws had been demanding dowry. Although dowry was given during the wedding, they continued to harass her for more dowry. On the day of the incident, Ganga told her father over phone call around 12 pm about her husband's dowry demands and abuse.

When he tried calling her again around 3 pm, it went unanswered and they later got news of her death. The family claimed that there were marks on her neck from a wire or thin rope, alleging that her husband killed her.