 MP: Newly-Wed Woman Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances, Kin Allege Murder
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Newly-Wed Woman Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances, Kin Allege Murder

MP: Newly-Wed Woman Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances, Kin Allege Murder

As her family members accused her husband of killing her, the police have detained the man and are probing the case.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 01:07 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old newly-married woman allegedly died under suspicious circumstances at her place under the Lasudia police station limits on Tuesday. However, her family members alleged that her husband assaulted her while demanding dowry, leading to her death and accused him of murder.

The deceased was identified as Ganga, wife of Deepak. Additional DCP Amrendra Singh said that the woman’s death is suspicious and preliminary investigation revealed that she died due to electrocution. As her family members accused her husband of killing her, the police have detained the man and are probing the case.

Read Also
Bandhavgarh National Park's Baby Elephant Travels 100km In Search Of Dead Mother, Rescued From Katni...
article-image

Her family members said the couple got married on April 25 and since then her in-laws had been demanding dowry. Although dowry was given during the wedding, they continued to harass her for more dowry. On the day of the incident, Ganga told her father over phone call around 12 pm about her husband's dowry demands and abuse.

When he tried calling her again around 3 pm, it went unanswered and they later got news of her death. The family claimed that there were marks on her neck from a wire or thin rope, alleging that her husband killed her.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh Promises Youth 'Elect Me, I Will Get Brides For You'
Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh Promises Youth 'Elect Me, I Will Get Brides For You'
Maharashtra DyCM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Campaign As 'Dangerous For India'
Maharashtra DyCM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Campaign As 'Dangerous For India'
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebellion Backfires As BJP Expels 37 Members For Contesting Independently
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebellion Backfires As BJP Expels 37 Members For Contesting Independently
'Make IPS Officer Sanjay Kumar Verma Verma’s Appointment As DGP Permanent': Congress
'Make IPS Officer Sanjay Kumar Verma Verma’s Appointment As DGP Permanent': Congress

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

National Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Mission In Indore; Over 400 Tribal Hostellers Screened

National Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Mission In Indore; Over 400 Tribal Hostellers Screened

Indore: CMHO Orders Probe Into Medical Negligence Allegations Against Motherhood Hospital

Indore: CMHO Orders Probe Into Medical Negligence Allegations Against Motherhood Hospital

Packaging Factory, 5 Godowns On Fire For 10 Hours In Indore

Packaging Factory, 5 Godowns On Fire For 10 Hours In Indore

Indore: Traffic & Parking Arrangements In Place For Dharm Prabhavna Samiti Programme

Indore: Traffic & Parking Arrangements In Place For Dharm Prabhavna Samiti Programme

Indore: Factory Sealed For Groundwater Contamination

Indore: Factory Sealed For Groundwater Contamination