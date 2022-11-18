MP: New office inaugurated in Dupada gram panchayat

FP Photo

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): With Sapna Sachin Patidar, the sitting sarpanch of Dupada gram panchayat, leaving no stone unturned to implement the schemes of the state government by taking those to the poor of every house, a newly constructed office on tehsil building at Dupada was inaugurated on Friday.

The office was inaugurated by SDM Narendra Nath Pandey and with opening of tappa tehsil office here in Dupada, students and villagers will no longer need to move to other places to resolve their problems.

On this occasion, sarpanch representative Sachin Patidar, retired teacher Devisingh Netaji, Gopal Krishna Gothi, social worker Tilak Narayan, district president Mukesh Patidar, deputy sarpanch representative Vishal Soni and a large number of villagers were present.

Addressing the programme, sarpanch Patidar said that our efforts are to ensure that there is no shortage of water in Dupada panchayat and nearby villages. To fulfil our promises, we got Rs 5 crore sanctioned which will provide filtered water from Pacheti Dam, and clean drinking water in sufficient quantity to the residents of Dupada gram panchayat and nearby village as well.