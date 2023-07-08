 MP: New Filter, Purification Plant To Provide Potable Water To Railway Station
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 12:04 AM IST
article-image
MP: New Filter, Purification Plant To Provide Potable Water To Railway Station | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): New water filtration and purification plant installed near down yard of Ratlam railway station would enable railways to supply pure water in Old railway colony, Divisional Rail office, Ratlam railway station and Ratlam A cabin colony.  

According to railway information, a 20 lakh litre capacity water filter plant was inaugurated by Divisional Rail Manager Rajnish Kumar and installed near the down yard of Ratlam railway station. Railway information added that 20 lakh litre purified water would be supplied from the new filter plant daily.

The plant had been set up at a cost of Rs 80 lakh. At the time of inauguration of new filter plant president of Western Railway Women Welfare Committee Sapna Agrawal and Senior Divisional railway officials were present. Plantation drive was held around the filter plant.

