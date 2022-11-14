MP: New Dhar district collector assumes office

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The newly appointed Dhar district collector Priyank Mishra assumed charge here at the district headquarters on Monday. Interacting with media persons, Mishra discussed about his priorities here.

Collector Mishra said that his priority will be on the execution of government’s ongoing schemes in the district. There are instructions from the state government to take action against land mafia and whatever happens, action will be taken.

The collector said that a new structure will be created for the development of industry. He said that any person who is the last line can reach the administration by calling him over phone.

Areas in this district are such that a person cannot convey his/her point to the administration. Even after that, the person in the last line will be heard on priority basis. Mishra said that he/she can also convey his point to the officers.

In the matter of attack on IAS Navjeevan Panwar, Mishra said that he had also read about the incident in the newspaper and now he will look into the matter and will take appropriate action.