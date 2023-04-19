MP: Neemuch SP Amit Tolani line attached over bribe complaint

Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch SP Amit Tolani line attached sub-inspector Harshita Sawariya with immediate effect. A person had lodged a complaint against Sawariya accusing her of releasing his sister-in-law after accepting bribe of Rs 3,000.

According to the information, applicant Shivkumar Parche of Indira Nagar, Neemuch, had submitted a written complaint to SP Tolani, in which he said that his daughter-in-law Nisha, wife of Amit Parche, was called to police station following a complaint filed by her brother-in-law on April 16. SI Harshita Sawariya posted at Neemuch Cantt police station called her to the police station. The SI demanded Rs 5,000 as bribe and allowed her to leave after accepting Rs 3,000.

In view of the seriousness of the complaint, SP Tolani line attached SI Saawariya with immediate effect.

Sanwariya, who has been posted for a long time in Neemuch was in news for a similar act in the past as well. This is not the first case. She had faced many serious allegations in the past too.

SP Amit Kumar Tolani said that a complaint was made against SI Harshita Sawariya of Cantt police station.

Taking the above complaint seriously, she was line attached with immediate effect. Along with this, the investigation was underway.