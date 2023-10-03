MP: Neemuch Authorities Uproot Crops On 11 Bighas Of Municipality Land For Proposed Stadium Development

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In a joint operation against an encroachment over government land, a team of local administration and municipality uprooted standing crops over 11 bighas of agricultural land. A team who pressed as many as five JCBs and a group of administrative officials also removed an illegal structure built close to one religious place here in the Neemuch district at Bagicha No 12 area.

The operation was carried out smoothly, with the team ensuring that all necessary legal procedures were followed to prevent any potential backlash from the individuals involved in the encroachment.

Officials at the spot claimed that the market value of this land stands at a crore, and Neemuch municipality proposed to develop a stadium on the field.

During the administration action, the woman and her family members had an argument with the police administration officials, and the situation reached a boiling point.

However, after an explanation, the matter calmed down.

According to the information received, the said land belongs to the municipality, which was illegally occupied by a person named Lakshmi Narayan. In this regard, the court has given decisions in favour of the municipality several times. Despite the court's rulings, Lakshmi Narayan refused to vacate the land, leading to the involvement of police administration officials.

Unaware of the legal ownership, the woman and her family members initially resisted the authorities' actions but eventually understood the situation after a detailed explanation.

