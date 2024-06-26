MP: Nearly Half Of Girls In Central State Do Not Complete Schooling | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Padhega India, Tabhi To Badhega India - this slogan still remains a dream for the heart of the Nation - Madhya Pradesh as nearly half of the school girls in the state do not complete their schooling due to one or the other reason. The state with a blot of standing second in the highest number of upper primary dropouts in the country has the retention rate of the girls to schools is only 52 percent.

The data put forth by Uni fied District Information System for Education 2021-2022 reveals alarming figures of the state. Data on retention rate shows that 48 percent of the girls do not go back to schools after upper primary to complete their education.

This percentage increases further to 70 percent for the higher secondary classes.

In comparison, only 8.6 percent of boys drop out after upper primary. Surprisingly, the dropout rate of boys in higher secondary is 10.6 per cent, which is more than that of giris. In the aggregate, 10.1 percent leave education in their secondary years in Madhya Pradesh.

Nationwide 1/3 girls drop out of schools before secondary level

A CRY analysis suggests that one of every three girls (35%) of the corresponding age group drops out of school before the secondary level, while one of every eight girls (12.25%) of the corresponding age group drops out and fails to complete secondary education (calculations based on Adjusted Net Enrolment Rate-ANER).