MP: Nearly 2 Dozen Injured, 8 Serious After Passenger Bus Overturns Due To Slippery Road In Bhind

Major Road Accident Due To Rains: 8 Serious, One-And-A-Half Injured In MP's Gwalior | FP PHoto

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly two dozen people were injured after a passenger bus carrying 50 passengers overturned in Bhind on Friday evening. The major road accident took place at Rora village under Naya Ganj police station of the district.

Out of 50 passengers, 18 people are said to be injured while 8 are reported to be in serious condition. The bus was heading from Hanumantpura (Uttar Pradesh) to Bhind (Madhya Pradesh).

FP Photo

Read Also Indore: Discourse By Shri Goswami Divyeshkumarji Maharajshri

According to information, the accident allegedly took place due to the negligence of the driver on the wet and dilapidated road.

As soon as the information was received, Amayan police reached the spot and all the injured passengers were rushed to the hospital through an ambulance. Most of the injured are residents of Uttar Pradesh.

It is obvious that rains have affected the entire state. From rivers to dams and even drains, each water body is in spate, passenger vehicles are stranded at different places, at the same time, a passenger bus has met with an accident in Bhind.

Read Also Indore: Discourse By Shri Goswami Divyeshkumarji Maharajshri

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)