MP: National Highway authorities instructed to increase road safety in Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Within a few hours after four persons, including a father–son duo were run over by a rashly driven truck while they were collecting wheat spilled on the road, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Rahul Chouhan visited the accident spot.

SDM inspected the stretch of Indore – Ahmedabad National Highway. Chouhan instructed highway authority officials to make appropriate improvements to prevent road accidents.

Even district collector Priyank Mishra summoned National Highway Authority officials. During the meeting, SDM Chouhan told the officials of the NHAI to prepare a list of dhabas (road-side eateries) operating on the highway, without permission in the border area of Sardarpur tehsil and present the list before the administration.

The SDM told the officials of the National Highway that wherever dhabas or petrol pump owners have cut the dividers for their own benefit, they should be rectified and the cuts should be closed.

Where plants are not planted on the dividers, plants should be planted there and the plants that are planted should be watered on time keeping in view the heat.

The SDM also instructed the officers that radium strips should be put on all speed breakers so that the driver can see them from a distance.

Besides, radium indicators should be placed on blind turns and curves, so that the drivers do not face any problems at night.

The same letter has also been issued to PWD and MPRDC and the other concerned departments SDM Chouhan ordered that stern action be taken if anyone ignores the instructions.