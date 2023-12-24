 MP: Narcotics Sleuths Intercept Truck Coming From Manipur, Recovers 3 Kg Heroin
According to information, the truck has Punjab registration and would be carrying a huge quantity of heroin from Manipur to Madhya Pradesh and would be delivering it to a person in route between Shivpuri and Ratlam.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 24, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
Representative pic/ ANI

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The sleuths of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) intercepted a truck ahead of Dhakad Chidaya, in Jaora tehsil of Ratlam district and recovered total six packets of Heroin weighing 3 kgs on Saturday late at night.

According to information, the truck has Punjab registration and is suspected of carrying a huge quantity of heroin from Manipur to drop delivery in route between Shivpuri and Ratlam.

Officers were informed that strict surveillance on the suspected route was kept, and after successful identification of the vehicle by CBN officers, the truck was intercepted.

The truck was carrying bamboo stic as cargo. On sustained questioning, the driver revealed that heroin was secreted in the dashboard of the truck.

Since it was not possible to search the truck on the spot owing to safety and security reasons, it was brought to the CBN office. The truck was thoroughly searched, and a total of six packets of heroin weighing 3.065 kilograms were recovered.

After completion of legal formalities, the recovered heroin, truck, and bamboo sticks have been seized, and two persons have been arrested under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is in progress.

