MP: Narcotics cops recover over 3200kg poppy straw hidden under namkeen packets from truck, 2 held

Indore: As part of its anti-drug operations, a team of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) from Mandsaur, acting on the basis of specific intelligence, intercepted a truck at Bahi Toll Naka on the Neemuch-Mandsaur Highway and recovered 161 plastic sacks of poppy straw weighing 3213.6 kilograms.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the truck was carrying 62 cartons of Namkeen as cover cargo to conceal the poppy straw.

As it was not possible to search the truck on the highway due to safety and security issues, it was brought to the CBN office at Mandsaur. The vehicle was thoroughly searched, and 161 (100 white and 61 black colours) plastic sacks of poppy straw weighing 3213.6 kilograms were recovered.

The vehicle along with recovered Poppy Straw and cover cargo have been seized and two persons have been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is under progress.