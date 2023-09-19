 MP: ‘Nar-Nari’ Staged On Concluding Day Of Theatre Festival  
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
The artists of Kala Chaupal stage the play ‘Nar Nari’  | FP PHOTO   

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day theatre festival dedicated to the memories of veteran theatre artist Vishwas Sharma organised by Kala Chaupal concluded at the Abhinav Natyagrih of Kalidas Sanskrit Academy.

On the concluding day, the play ‘Nar-Nari aka Thanku Baba Lochan Das’ written by the great Hindi playwright Nag Bodas was staged by the artists of the organisation Kala Chaupal to commemorate the 20th death anniversary of the great Hindi dramatist Nag Bodas.

The story of the play seems to explore the relationship between men and women layer by layer. The play was directed by Vishal Singh Kushwaha and the actors made the play alive with their excellent acting.    

article-image

