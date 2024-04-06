MP: Mysterious Murder Case Cracked In Dhar, Accused Booked

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Dhar police have cracked the mysterious death of a man reported in Kharampur village on March 31. According to the police, they received information that a man identified as Madan Shaitan, 28, of Mavdipura under police station Tirla, was brought dead at Bhoj Hospital, Dhar. A case was registered and an investigation was launched.

The police, led by Inspector Singh Katara, Kotwali police station in-charge Sameer Patidar and cyber in-charge Bherusingh Deora, conducted the investigation.

Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased submitted a written complaint to the SP office, alleging that the employees of the excise department killed Madan.

During further investigation, police revealed that Madan was transporting illegal liquor worth approximately Rs 15 lakh from Kadodkala to Mavdipura.

Madan was traveling in a car loaded with illegal liquor when a confrontation ensued with the excise department's team. This confrontation escalated when Madan attempted to evade capture.

The driver of a car, identified as Kanha Vasuniya, allegedly ran over Madan during the chaotic sequence which led to severe injuries. He was later declared dead upon arrival at Bhoj Hospital.

Accused Kanha Vasuniya, of Khadi Billoda, was booked under various sections of the IPC with Tirla police station. Further probe was underway.