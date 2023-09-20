MP: Murder Of Youth In Panched: 3, Including Minor, Arrested

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Three suspects, allegedly involved in the stabbing death of a 23-year-old youth in Panched village, were arrested by Namli police within 36 hours, said SP Rahul Kumar Lodha during a press conference here.

Among the arrested, one is a minor boy and his two companions including Tribhuvan Chauhan and Ashutosh alias Bhola. According to SP Lodha, in 2020, the deceased Abid Hussain had been involved in an incident where he attempted to do inappropriate and unnatural acts with an eight-year-old boy from the village.

Subsequently, Abid was prosecuted under the POCSO Act and sent to a Juvenile Correctional Home at that time. The mentioned eight-year-old boy was the younger brother of the now-accused minor boy. Hence, to take revenge, the minor boy along with the two companions stabbed Hussain to death.

The investigation also revealed that Tribhuvan Singh Chauhan had posted several inflammatory posts on Instagram and other social media platforms. Consequently, the Namli police have registered a case against him for incendiary content and disturbing the peace.