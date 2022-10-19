MP: Murder accused gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment

BADNAWAR (DHAR): Court of additional sessions judge Rekha R Chandravanshi here in Badnawar tehsil of Dhar district sentenced 10-year rigorous imprisonment to two murder accused.

According to the prosecution, one Lal Mitti Mohalla resident Bhamar Bai died during treatment of head injuries given by accused Bholaram Bhil and Kaluram, residing in Kheda village.

The deceased was badly beaten with wooden sticks by the duo during the argument. Reportedly, the miscreants reached Bhamar’s home in search of his son Dhannalal who had verbally abused one of the accused on December 4, 2021. But, he was not at home. Then Bholaram and Kaluram had a heated dispute between Dhannalal Sunita and his wife Rekha. Meanwhile, Bhamar who tried to solve the matter was brutally assaulted by the miscreants till she fainted.

She was immediately referred to Ratlam hospital and then Ujjain where she passed away after an operation. Therefore the accused were found guilty of the offence under section 304 Part 2 of the Indian Penal Court (IPC) which was later raised to section 302 and were punished with 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5k each. In case of non-deposit of the penalty amount, they will have to undergo additional rigorous imprisonment of six months. Notably, additional public prosecutor Bhanupratap Singh Panwar argued on behalf of the victim.