MP: Municipal President's Father Accused Of Molestation In Pipalrawan

Representative Image

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Pipalrawan Municipal Council president Kavita Sharma's father Devnarayan Sharma is embroiled in a controversy as a woman councillor filed a complaint accusing him of molestation and assault. The 31-year-old councillor, along with fellow women councillors, lodged a report at the local police station.

According to the victim's account, the councillors visited city council president Kavita's office to submit an application. Shockingly, they found Devnarayan Sharma occupying the president's chair. When they requested a receipt for their application, Sharma allegedly refused.

The victim confronted Sharma about his refusal, questioning his presence in the president's room. This led to a heated exchange, with Sharma reportedly misbehaving and assaulting the councillors, especially the complainant.

"I bravely resisted his advances, but Sharma allegedly kissed my hand with ill intentions, attempting to forcefully remove me and other women from the room," said the complainant.

The situation was defused by other councillors present, including Mamta Bilwani, Jhanubai, Radhe Baretha, and Anil Thakur. According to them, as they exited, Sharma issued a chilling threat, warning them against seeking a receipt in the future, underlining the gravity of the incident.

In response to the councilor's complaint, the police registered a case against Devnarayan Sharma under Sections 354, 323, 294, and 506 of the IPC.

Meanwhile, Sharma, accompanied by his daughter, retaliated by filing a counter-complaint. He claimed that the councilor and fellow women assaulted him, demanding commission money and making caste-based remarks.

"When I was heading towards the police station to file the report, Deepak Bilwan and Radhe Baretha stopped me in front of Rahul Rathore's shop and beat me up," said Devnarayan Sharma while reporting the incident.

The police, in turn, registered a case against councillors Radhe Baretha, Bablu Hada, Anil Adivasi, Rahul Rathore, Monu Bhavsar, Pankaj Bilwan, Deepak Bilwan, Raju Bilwan, and Babu Shinde under various Sections of the IPC and Section 3 of the SC/ST Act.