MP: Municipal Officials Told To Prepare Work Plan In Consonance With ‘Master Plan' | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh has asked the officials to create a separate ‘project cell’ in the Ujjain Municipal Corporation for various important construction projects to be taken up by the civic body.

The officials were also told to prepare work plans according to the Master Plan and present the proposal to this effect before him at the earliest. Singh on Tuesday held a meeting with officials in connection with the Master Plan implementation, the works being done under the Chief Minister’s infrastructure and other important major works of the UMC.

Commissioner reviewed the existing works and inquired about the status of the various proposed constructions. The commissioner directed that work should be started in all the 54 wards for which tenders have been received, after approval, execution of contract and issue of work orders without delay.

Speed-up the works which are in the tender process and make sure to get the work done in the financial year itself, according to the amount approved for the work in the budget of the current financial year. The estimate sheet of the work should be prepared on the basis of the amount provided in the budget and the actual condition of the site so that the work can be completed within the prescribed period.

He said that under all circumstances the works under the Chief Minister’s infrastructure project should be completed within the stipulated time. Study the new Master Plan meticulously and work should be proposed following it, he said.

The action of map approval should also be ensured with the same value. Additional commissioner Ashish Pathak, superintending engineer RR Jarolia, executive engineer PC Yadav, JP Malviya and other officers were present in the meeting.

T & CP Keeps Maps Of Three Villages On Hold

In all 154 objections and suggestions have come to the town and country planning (T&CP) department office on the amendment in the Ujjain Master Plan-2035 and reserving 148 hectares of land for Simhastha Mahaparav for agricultural use.

Preparations have been made to send them to the Bhopal headquarters. For this amendment, the maps of Sanwarkhedi, Jeevan-khedi and Ujjain Kasba have been kept on hold.

The Master Plan 2035 has been approved by the urban administration department, but the process of amendment is going on to keep the land of Simhastha Mahaparv reserved. Under this, objections and suggestions were invited till July 22 on the modified plan.

Till this period, 154 objections and suggestions have come to the T&CP office at Bharatpuri and preparations have been made to send them to Bhopal. The department will hear these and send them to the government. It may take time to decide on this.

On the other hand, approval of maps has started on the basis of the Master Plan. Its authority is now with the joint-director, T&CP. Sources said, maps are being passed only on his approval.

The reason for this is that the PDF of the online map has not been received in the office.The department has now put the maps of Jeevankhedi, Sanwarakhedi and Ujjain Kasba completely on hold.

PIC-1: Municipal commissioner during the meeting with senior officials and engineers in Ujjain on Tuesday. FP PHOTO

Read Also Indore: Single Window Set Up For Disposal Of Refund Cases

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)