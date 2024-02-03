MP: Municipal Employees' Strike Leaves City At Standstill In Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The strike of officers, employees and sanitation workers of the Barwani municipality continued for the third day on Saturday with the striking employees organised Hanuman Chalisa and Sunderkand on the office premises.

The atmosphere at the municipal office was filled with determination as the employees united in their efforts to bring attention to their grievances and sought divine intervention and support for their demands.

For the last several days, municipal officers, employees and sanitation workers have been demanding their salaries. However, only assurances were given. Troubled by this, they have gone on strike locking the municipal office on February 1.

According to the sanitation workers, they have not received their salaries for three months. The strike will continue whenever the demands are not met. At the same time, due to a lack of cleanliness in the city, there are piles of garbage in many places. In such a situation, the problems of the public have also increased.

Meanwhile, the local body chairman and his representatives visited urban administration minister Kailash Vijayvergiya in Indore late Friday night. There has been assurance from there that the amount will be transferred in a day or two.

However, the biggest impact of the strike is seen in cleanliness work. Due to the non-availability of garbage vehicles, dustbins at residents' homes and shops have started filling up. Under compulsion, people have started throwing garbage in the open.

According to municipal president Ashwini Nikku Chauhan, all work, from offices to roads, has come to a standstill for three days with the officers and employees of the civic body having gone on strike.

"In such a situation, I met the urban administration minister. He has directed the concerned officers on the spot. Assurance has been received that the amount for the salary payment will be deposited in a day or two."

"Let me tell you that only the drinking water arrangements are functioning smoothly. The employees have stopped all the remaining work in the city," he added.