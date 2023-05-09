MP: Municipal council approves development proposals worth crores in Khachrod

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Khachrod municipal council has given approval for several development and civic works worth crores and also decided on the tender rate unanimously. Civic body chief Govind Bharawa said that among approved works, a majority were of ward-level civic development work.

As part of the state-wide Kayakalp Campaign (Rejuvenation Campaign), several road repair and rejuvenation work worth Rs 1.5 crore across various wards were approved during the municipal meeting held on Monday.

Approval of tender rates of Aganwadi centre to be built in ward no 6 was given unanimously in the meeting. Apart from these, proposal for beautification work, tube well mining, installing statues of famous personalities such as Sardar Patel, MaharanaPratap and Lord Parshuram, Balram, Janmejaya at prominent intersections and others were sent to government for approval.

MP representative Rajesh Jatiya, municipal vice-president Dinesh Thanna, MLA representative Sanjay Nanded, councilor Rekha Dhakad, Dashrath Wakatriya and Nasir Khan besides municipal officials and workers attended the meeting.