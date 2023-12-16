MP: Municipal Corporation Contractor Booked For Abetement To Suicide In Burhanpur

Representative Picture

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Burhanpur police booked Burhanpur Municipal Corporation contractor Sumit Warude for abetment to suicide in connection with the death of Ayush Verma, a sub-engineer posted in the corporation.

Verma was found dead on railway track on September 23, 2023 few distance away from Burhanpur railway station.

Following an inquiry, Lalbagh police have accused corporation contractor Sumit Warude of aiding and abetting suicide in violation of Section 306 of the IPC.

Extra SP A corporate sub-engineer died a few months ago after being struck by a train, according to Antar Singh Kanesh. It was discovered during the Lalbagh police investigation that he was not happy with the contractor.

Employee statements from the company were also obtained. Following this, the company filed a Section 306 complaint against the contractor and began looking into the situation.

As per the information, sub engineer Verma, posted in Burhanpur Municipal Corporation, died under suspicious circumstances after falling from a train near Chinchala, some distance from Burhanpur Railway Station. Ayush was coming to Burhanpur on duty by train from his native town, Khandwa. This accident happened during this time. An investigation revealed that the corporation's contractor was harassing them.

Became engineer after leaving police service

Ayush Verma, a resident of Khandwa, was earlier in the police but had become an engineer only a few years ago. He was appointed to the post in the Municipal Corporation of Burhanpur about a year ago.

Case registered after investigation

ASP Kanesh said that Ayush Verma, a sub engineer posted in the Municipal Corporation, had died after being hit by a train on September 23. After the incident, the police registered a case and began an investigation into the matter. During the three-month investigation, many facts came to light. This also includes the phone number of the deceased. Videographic statements were taken. During the investigation, it was revealed that Ayush was upset with the contractor. A case has been registered. The matter is still under investigation.