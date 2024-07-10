 MP: Mughal-Era Heritage In Crisis, District Authorities Begin Kundi Bhandara Excavation
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 12:04 AM IST
The collector promptly acted on the court's directive, initiating excavation efforts along with municipal authorities. |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Following the High Court's order, the district officials have started excavating the renowned water distribution system's Kundi Bhandara AKA Khooni Bhandara.

The HC intervention came after a complaint highlighted encroachment issues endangering the Mughal-era heritage (located on Lal baugh road), unique for its underground water distribution system.

The excavation discovered remains (related to the ancient water distribution system) of Kundi Bhandara beneath encroachments at a marriage garden.

The collector promptly acted on the court's directive, initiating excavation efforts along with municipal authorities.

Notably, Khooni Bhandara is an underground water management system comprising eight waterworks built in the historical city of Burhanpur. These Mughal period waterworks of Burhanpur form one of the most significant historic water systems in India. This is a unique water supply system that was built in 1615 by Abdul Rahim Khankhana. The structure, also a popular tourist spot, is still functional.

Khooni Bhandara consists of 109 kundis (well-like storage structures) constructed in a row. They are interconnected to each other through a 3.9 km long underground marble tunnel. Remains of this system can still be seen scattered all over the city and even today a considerable part of the water requirement of the city is supplied by this mediaeval system. Remarkably, it is only the second of its kind globally, rivalled only by similar systems in Iran and Iraq.

