MP: MTMC Prepares For Maha Shivratri In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Maha Shivratri festival will be celebrated on March 8. For the preparations of this mega festival, a meeting of the Mahakaleshwar Management Committee (MTMC) was organised on Thursday under the chairmanship of collector Neeraj Singh. It was decided in the meeting that like last time, all the arrangements will be made this time also. However, the collector will personally go and take stock of the arrangements and make decisions on the spot for the convenience of the visitors. This time also the MTMC has claimed that darshan will take 30 to 40 minutes.

Decisions have been taken in the meeting to make arrangements for easy darshan of more than 15 lakh devotees in 44 hours. Like last time, this time also the devotees will come out of the new tunnel through barricading, passing near Chardham temple, via Mahakal Lok, Nandi Dwar, Facility Centre, Karthikeya Mandapam, Ganesh Mandapam. They will return to their destination via the parking lot at Jhalaria Math and the shoe stands near the Harsiddhi intersection. The collector said that within two to three days he would visit the spot and make a decision so that the devotees do not have to walk much. Bhasma Aarti is performed once a year in the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in the afternoon on the next day of Mahashivratri.

This time too, during the afternoon aarti, arrangements for darshan will be made by the temple administration from Karthikeya Mandapam. Thousands of devotees will be able to have the darshan of Lord Mahakaleshwar for three to four hours. However, on this day around five hundred to seven hundred people are allowed by the temple administration. Permitted devotees are seated in the Ganesh Mandapam. The rest are given darshan while walking through the barricades at the back. Due to this, the crowd of devotees does not gather outside till the time of Aarti.