MP: MPIDC chalks out plan to earmark and free encroached land

PITHAMPUR (MHOW): The Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) has decided to earmark its land that has been encroached and free the encroached land.

This decision was taken at a meeting between the executive director of Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation and the sub-divisional officer Roshni Patidar. Godowns, shops and rooms have been illegally made on a large scale on the land of Corporations in the area for years.

Patidar said that the revenue department and the Corporation are preparing to free the encroached land. Thousands of square feet of government land have already been freed from encroachment by the district administration and the MPIDC too now wants to get its land freed.

Read Also Pithampur: Youth dies in factory mishap