MP: MP Gupta all praises to development work done in Jaora assembly under leadership of MLA Dr Pandey

FP Photo

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch – Mandsaur MP Sudhir Gupta wished Jaora MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey on the occasion of his birthday. Praising Dr Pandey, Gupta hailed the development work that has been achieved in various fields in Jaora assembly constituency in the last four years under the able leadership of MLA Dr Pandey is unmatched.

Gupta visited Dr Pandey’s residence and sent hearty greetings and best wishes.

He told the workers that the schemes launched by the central and state governments in this area will pave the way for development and progress in this area. District vice president Mahesh Soni said that works worth about Rs 400 crores have been sanctioned in each area, health, education, roads and fields, bridges, culverts, stop dams, and barrages and are progressing continuously.

Under the leadership of city president Pawan Soni, block president Mukesh Baggad, Abhay Kothari, Nandkishore Pahalwan, Mahendrasinh Solanki (Bamankhedi), Shantilal Patidar (Baroda), Parvatsingh Anjana Maukhedi, the workers presented mace to Dr Pandey.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president VD Sharma, other MLAs, BJP leaders and administrative officials congratulated and extended their best wishes.