MP: Mother exploited by son, aided by SDM in Petlawad

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): A 62-year-old mother, Dharmabai was forced out of her house by her son and daughter-in-law in Petlawad and became homeless.

The helpless and vulnerable Dharmabai then had no other choice but to reach out to the SDM Petlawad for help. She narrated the whole incident to the SDM. SDM Rathore then counselled and ordered her son to take up her responsibility and provide her Rs 1,500 per month for her livelihood, as it is mandatory according to the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

But the couple turned a deaf ear to his orders. Thereafter the SDM summoned the son and made him give Rs 1,500 to his mother in his presence, and advised him to do the same every month.

The old lady started to shed tears after she received the money and blessed the SDM wholeheartedly. The SDM is being praised for his considerate act.

