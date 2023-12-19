MP: Mortal Remains, Ashes Stolen From Cremation Ground; Family Upset

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre turn of events, unburned bones and ashes of the deceased were stolen from Muktidham (cremation ground) in Binaganj village under Chanchoda region of Guna district, leaving a family distraught. This unprecedented act of thieves has left the family members in a state of anguish and disbelief. Deceased Meena Bai, 30, from Binaganj town, passed away due to typhoid on December 17.

Following her demise in Bhopal, her body was brought back to Binaganj, where the family conducted the last rites at Muktidham. After the funeral, all the family members returned to their homes. However, the unexpected theft was revealed when the family returned to Muktidham for the final cremation ritual (collection of unburned bones and ashes) on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, they were stunned to find that the bones and ashes of the deceased were missing from the scene. This unprecedented occurrence has sparked outrage and frustration among the grieving family members. Villagers and relatives of the deceased whose ashes were allegedly stolen from the cremation ground, suspect it to be work of tantrik.

They stressed that such an incident had never been witnessed at Muktidham before. They emphasised the urgency of installing CCTV cameras at Muktidham to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future, stating that the security lapse could affect others as well.