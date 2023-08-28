MP Monsoon Update: Heavy Rains In Jabalpur, Shahdol Divisions Likely From Sept 1

MP Monsoon Update: Monsoon Break May End By September 1-2 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The short break in Madhya Pradesh rains may end on September 1 or 2. Meteorologists have predicted heavy rains due to activation of a new system in the districts of Jabalpur and Shahdol divisions on September 1-2. For the time being, there will be drizzles along with hot and humid weather at some places across the state.

IMD Bhopal’s senior scientist Dr. Vedprakash Singh informed that the system is not active in the state at present. As a result, the state is witnessing dry weather.

It is drizzling in some places. A western disturbance is active over Pakistan and Rajasthan. Due to which, it's windy in the west-north part of Madhya Pradesh. The parts attached to them also have an effect.

Weather in last 24 hours

Drizzle occurred at some places in Bhopal, Narmadapuram and Sagar divisions. Raisen received 4 mm of rain, while Bhopal, Sagar and Pachmarhi also received drizzle. It was sunny in the rest of the cities.

Overall 11% less rain in MP

Madhya Pradesh has received an average of 26 inches of rain, whereas it should have received 28.90 inches by now. Accordingly, the overall rainfall figure is 11% less. The eastern part and western parts of Madhya Pradesh have recorded 8% and14% lesser rains, respectively.

Narsinghpur has received maximum rainfall in the state. So far more than 41 inches of water has been recorded in the district.

It has rained 37.53 inches in Seoni, 35 in Mandla-Jabalpur, more than 34 in Dindori.

Rainfall of 28 inches or more has been recorded in Indore, Anuppur, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Panna, Sagar, Shahdol, Umaria, Raisen and Narmadapuram.

The figure is more than 24 inches in Damoh, Katni, Niwari, Betul, Bhind, Harda, Ratlam, Sehore and Vidisha.

Districts with lesser rains

Khargone, Mandsaur, Barwani, Gwalior have received the least rainfall. Here the figure is less than 20 inches.

(According to the rainfall from June 1 to August 27)

Weather in next 24 hours

There may be drizzle at some places in Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, Sagar divisions of the state. Skies will be clear in the rest of the places. This can increase the effect of heat and humidity.

Weather of 5 big cities

Bhopal: The weather will be open. This can increase the effect of heat and humidity. There may be drizzle at some places.

Indore: There will be strong sunlight and the effect of heat will increase. Light drizzle is expected at some places.

Gwalior: The heat can increase due to sunshine. There is no rain alert.

Jabalpur: There will be sunny-shady weather. There is no forecast of heavy rain.

Ujjain: The weather will change. Sometimes it will be cloudy and sometimes it will be bright.

