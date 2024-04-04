MP: Modi Is Working To Make India A World Leader, Says Devda

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, on Thursday, claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was commitment to make India a global leader.

Addressing a workers' conference here in Sendhwa, Devda highlighted the BJP's focus on development and national progress, contrasting it with the Congress' 60-year rule, challenging the opposition to be accountable for their governance.

He praised Modi for his efforts in enhancing India's stature globally, citing the respect and recognition India has gained under his leadership. He stressed that the BJP works not for power but for the nation's advancement and that every worker should strive towards the national goal of making India a world leader.

The conference, attended by over 1,000 rural workers, featured speeches from various BJP leaders, including MP Gajendra Singh Patel. Patel highlighted the development work undertaken by the BJP government, urging workers to ensure Modi's return to power by securing 400 seats in the upcoming elections.

The event also witnessed the welcoming of several Congress members into the BJP fold, symbolising a growing support base for the ruling party.

Sendhwa municipal president Basanti Bai Yadav and other local leaders were among those present at the conference.

After the conference, Devda visited the house of former district president S Veera Swamy, where two of the senior leaders felicitated each other and engaged in discussions with his family members and close associates.