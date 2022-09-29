MP: Model nutrition rehab centre inaugurated in Manpur

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The first model nutrition rehabilitation centre of Indore division was inaugurated here today by local MLA and tourism minister Ms Usha Thakur. Janpad president Darbar Malviya, along with top administrative and health department officials were present in the ceremony at the new NRC building constructed for the treatment of malnourished children built at the Community Centre in Manpur.

This hospital will prove to be a milestone for the treatment of malnourished children of the rural areas of the district, Usha Thakur said while inaugurating the building. The general public has contributed about Rs 50 lakh for the construction of the centre. The minister said that she was grateful to all those who have cooperated to construct the facility and said that this is an example of how health services can be developed with the cooperation of people.

The new building has a number of facilities including RO water, hot water geyser, kitchen etc. Malnourished weak children of the tehsil and surrounding rural areas will be treated here. The centre has 20 beds. The ward will also have a TV, where children will be shown informative cartoons and programmes. For a better environment, a garden has been built outside the ward. In which different types of swings have been installed. Toys have also been kept for the children to play.

SDM Akshat Jain spoke in detail about the purpose of making the centre. On this occasion, district health officer Dr BS Satya, BMO Dr Faizal Ali and many district health officers were present.